Ex-Gubernatorial Candidate Oz Griebel Died Days After Being Struck While Jogging

Former two-time Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel died Wednesday, July 29, just days after he was struck by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania, his family has said.

He was 71 years old.

The Hartford resident, Richard Nelson “Oz” Griebel was struck by a car on Tuesday, July 21, and was transported to the hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Griebel is a former president and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance. He ran for governor as an independent in 2018 and as a Republican in 2010.

Twitter saw an outpouring of condolences from key political figures who recalled Griebel fondly.

“Oz Griebel’s heart was with the state of Connecticut - he loved this state and the people who live in it, and he enthusiastically believed that its best days are ahead,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

“Oz Griebel was the consummate public servant,” said Connecticut Dems Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo. “As a business leader and as a candidate for governor, he raised critical issues and the caliber of the debate. His passing is a huge loss for all of CT. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

“He obsessed about policy and knew politics was just a means to an end,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. “He was gracious and fun to be around. And he cared more than almost anyone I ever met about the future of our state and the people in it.”

The Griebel family issued a statement thanking people for their support.

“The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they’ve received since the accident and will share information about services once arrangements have been made, the family said. “They continue to ask for privacy at this time.”

