CT One Of States With 'Most Racial Progress,' New Report Says

Connecticut is near the top of a list of US states that have made the most racial progress, according to a new report.

The Nutmeg State ranks tenth in the nation for racial progress, according to a report by Wallethub from Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The report measures steps that states have taken toward racial harmony in areas such as workplaces, schools, and elections by measuring gaps between Black and White people across "21 key indicators of equality and integration," the report said.

These indicators were divided into four main divisions: employment and wealth, education, social and civic engagement, and health.

According to the report, Connecticut ranks:

Sixth for racial progress in employment and wealth;

31st for racial progress in education;

16th for racial progress in social and civic engagement;

Eighth for racial progress in health.

Tyeshia Lashae Redden, an assistant professor of Africana Studies at Gettysburg College, said that Connecticut's success toward racial equality may be a result of African Americans having more presence in the state's politics.

"The states that have made the effective and progressive change have possessed a greater degree of political representation by African Americans," she said.

Redden added, "Data also suggests that state educational curriculums that provide a more comprehensive and robust understanding of African Americans’ contributions and role in the fullness of American history tend to create a public that is more empathetic overall and invested in restorative justice."

Those interested in reading more about the report can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.