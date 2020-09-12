Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Second Staffer At CT School Tests Positive
News

COVID-19: Popular Restaurant/Bar Near UConn Temporarily Closes After Employees Test Positive

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Ted's Restaurant & Bar in Storrs.
Ted's Restaurant & Bar in Storrs. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular University of Connecticut restaurant and bar announced has closed temporarily after two employees tested COVID-19 positive.

Ted's Restaurant & Bar in Storrs said in a post on Instagram that it is working "side by side with the health department throughout the pandemic and remain in direct contact so they can guide us to a safe reopening."

Ted's said the closure is under "an abundance of caution," and the "health and safety of our staff, patrons and community still remains our top priority."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.