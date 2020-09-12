COVID-19: Popular Restaurant/Bar Near UConn Temporarily Closes After Employees Test Positive

A popular University of Connecticut restaurant and bar announced has closed temporarily after two employees tested COVID-19 positive.

Ted's Restaurant & Bar in Storrs said in a post on Instagram that it is working "side by side with the health department throughout the pandemic and remain in direct contact so they can guide us to a safe reopening."

Ted's said the closure is under "an abundance of caution," and the "health and safety of our staff, patrons and community still remains our top priority."

