COVID-19: More Than 30 Staff Members Test Positive At School In Enfield

School officials announced that more than 30 members of the staff at a Connecticut elementary school tested positive for COVID-19.

Enfield Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Drezek said in a message on the Henry Barnard School website that the Hartford County school was "hit with a wave" of confirmed cases among staff members on the morning of Monday, May 2.

"I commend the staff of Henry Barnard along with district staff for pulling together to keep the building operating today," he said. "However, with this amount of staff unable to come to work, and more awaiting test results, we are now faced with a supervision issue as we may no longer have enough adults in the building to safely remain open."

Members of the staff have advised people in the building to bring their iPads home in case classes have to go remote, Drezek said.

Drezek said at the time of the announcement he was not planning to close the school on Tuesday, May 3, and that the district was working to find additional staffing to remain open.

He said a discussion about whether the school would close for Tuesday would come later on Monday.

"Although I’m hopeful, I’m not optimistic that we will find the resources to open safely," he said. "I wanted to give you as much notice as possible because I understand the hardship this will cause families, but with the amount of staff members testing positive, we are exhausting every option."

