COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Statewide Positivity Rate

The positivity rate for those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut is now trending in the right direction.
In his latest update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state administered 52,022 COVID-19 tests over the weekend, with 560 resulting in positive cases.
The 1.08 percent positive infection rate is down from a brief uptick last week at 1.5 percent on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,568,802 COVID-19 tests administered throughout Connecticut, resulting in 54,743 positive cases and 2,404 probable cases.
There are currently 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus (photo above) and there have been 4,503 (two new) virus-related deaths since mid-March.
Since the outbreak began, there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases by county:
- Fairfield County: 19,324 (817 probable);
- Hartford: 13,981 (689);
- New Haven: 13,907 (527);
- New London: 1,882 (77);
- Litchfield: 1,777 (92);
- Middlesex: 1,511 (72);
- Tolland: 1,245 (111);
- Windham: 973 (12);
- Pending: 143 (4).
