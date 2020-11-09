COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Rate, Number Of New Cases By County, Town

The COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut continues to rise as it has steadily approached 4 percent in recent weeks.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Monday, Nov. 9, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 86,686 new tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 3,338 confirmed probable cases (3.72 percent).

The drop below 4 percent comes following an infection rate spike near 5 percent last week.

Ninety-four more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past three days, bringing the total to 496 statewide - up from 380 last week - and there were 27 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,574,371 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 81,463 positive cases. A total of 4,698 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield: 25,529 confirmed (2,123 probable);

Hartford: 19,252 (1,157);

New Haven: 18,818 (1,235);

New London: 4,186 (140);

Litchfield: 2,514 (190);

Middlesex: 2,219 (116);

Tolland: 1,805 (186);

Windham: 1,656 (29).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

