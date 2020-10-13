COVID-19: Hartford Staying With In-Person Education For Now

In-school learning will go on as long as possible, said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin in response to rising COVID-19 cases, but how students are taught is likely to ‘shift.”

“I fully support the decision to continue in-person learning and evaluate again next week,” Bronin said.

The mayor said that there’s a “strong likelihood” that the Hartford School District will have to shift education models.

“We know that for thousands of children and families, that shift will present enormous challenges,” the mayor said. “We want to continue to offer a fully in-person educational option for as long as responsibly can.”

Hartford began the school year offering in-person education and the option for students to pursue their educations online during COVID-19.

So far this school year, Hartford has reported the discovery of COVID-19 infection 9 times. More than 30 students, staff, and faculty have contracted COVID-19 since September.

