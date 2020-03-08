Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Dr. Fauci To Join Gov. Lamont During Live CT Briefing Monday Afternoon

Kristin Palpini
Top COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will join CT Gov. Ned Lamont Monday, Aug. 3, to discuss the pandemic's impact in the state.
Top COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will join CT Gov. Ned Lamont Monday, Aug. 3, to discuss the pandemic's impact in the state. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: The White House

The country’s top COVID-19 expert will be joining Gov. Ned Lamont in today’s, Monday, Aug. 3, regular pandemic briefing.

Lamont said that Dr. Anthony Fauci would join him during the news briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Fauci is expected to talk about the effects of COVID-19 around the nation and in Connecticut.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci has come under fire recently as the Trump White House has attacked the doctor’s calls for simple safety protocols that would help stem the virus’ spread.

The press conference will air live online on the Connecticut Network.

Statewide, there have been 49,810 confirmed and probable COVID-19 infections and 4,432 associated deaths, according to Lamont’s office.

