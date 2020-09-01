COVID-19: Connecticut Won't Lift State Of Emergency Until 2021

Despite declining hospitalizations, Connecticut’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency won’t be lifted until well into next year.

On Monday, Aug. 31, the state Legislature extended Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency authority through Feb. 9, 2021.

Connecticut is maintaining the “emergency” status so if another COVID-19 flareup happens, the government can respond more swiftly than under normal circumstances.

Originally, the state of emergency was supposed to expire on Sept. 9.

Public health officials will be watching COVID-19 trends closely in the coming weeks as children go back to school.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.