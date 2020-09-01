Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
News

COVID-19: Connecticut Won't Lift State Of Emergency Until 2021

Kristin Palpini
Connecticut's Capitol Building
Connecticut's Capitol Building Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: jglazer75

Despite declining hospitalizations, Connecticut’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency won’t be lifted until well into next year.

On Monday, Aug. 31, the state Legislature extended Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency authority through Feb. 9, 2021.

Connecticut is maintaining the “emergency” status so if another COVID-19 flareup happens, the government can respond more swiftly than under normal circumstances.

Originally, the state of emergency was supposed to expire on Sept. 9.

Public health officials will be watching COVID-19 trends closely in the coming weeks as children go back to school.

