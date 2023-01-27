Cop Charged In Memphis Beating Death Played Football At Bloomfield High School

A former Connecticut high school football player has been identified as one of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Officer Desmond Mills Jr. lived in Hartford County and graduated from Bloomfield High School where he also reportedly played football.

"Bloomfield Public Schools is aware of the disturbing situation involving five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee," said Stan Simpson, spokesman for Bloomfield Public Schools. "We can confirm that one of the officers – Desmond Mills Jr. - is a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 2008."

Mills, one of five officers involved, has been charged with second-degree murder and other several other offenses, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis announced during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 26.

An explosive bodycam video is slated to be released on Friday, Jan. 27 that shows the beating of Nichols, who died three days after the attack by the five officers.

Davis said in an interview with Anchor Don Lemon on CNN on Friday that she could not even say there was a reason for the officers to pull over Nichols in the first place.

"From the beginning of the encounter, the chief said, the officers involved were riled up. “The escalation was already at a high level,” Davis said.

Since the announcement of the video's release, police across the country have been bracing for protests.

The video is expected to be released Friday evening, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Mills' attorney, Blake Ballin said during a press briefing Thursday, Jan. 26 that he was getting to know Mills and had learned that he was from Connecticut, and is known as a gentle, respectful father and family man.

