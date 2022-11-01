Baby On Board: Hartford Woman Gives Birth To Son On Flight To Dominican Republic

A Connecticut woman welcomed her baby into the world in an unexpected location.

Hartford resident Kendria Rhoden, age 21, was on a flight from New York City to the Dominican Republic in September after she was cleared to fly by her doctor at 32 weeks pregnant, the New York Post reported.

She began to feel uncomfortable during the flight and realized that her water had broken, the news outlet said.

Rhoden's family requested assistance from the cabin crew, who then called additional occupants of the plane to provide medical assistance, according to the report.

At the back of the plane, she gave birth to her son, who was named Skylen Kavon-Air Francis after the unique place where he came into the world, the NY Post reported.

Rhoden's sister posted a video about the experience on TikTok.

