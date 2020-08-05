American Ninja Warrior Champion From Connecticut Charged With Assualt, Child Porn

A Hamden man who won last year’s "American Ninja Warrior" championship has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor and manufacturing child pornography.

Drew Dreschel, 31, was arrested in his Florida home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, New Jersey. Dreschel is the director of New Era Ninjas in Hampden. He won $1 million on the TV competition "American Ninja Warrior" in 2019.

He’s facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Dreschel allegedly went to New Jersey with the intent of engaging in sexual contact with a teenage girl. He is also accused of coercing the victim into traveling to Connecticut for sex. Dreschel also accused of manipulating her into sending him sexually explicit images of herself.

Dreschel and the victim met for the first time in 2014 at an "American Ninja Warrior" event. As a “present” for her 15th birthday, in 2015, Dreschel allegedly arranged for the victim to meet him at his gym in Hamden.

Dreschel has been charged with: manufacturing child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor, the Attorney’s Office said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.