AAA Forecasts Fall Gas Prices - Where To Get The Lowest-Cost Gas Now

With fewer people traveling due to COVID-19 restrictions, the price of gas has dropped to under $2 per gallon at a smattering of gas stations across Connecticut.

On average, national gas prices are 50 cents less than they were at this time last year, according to AAA.

And the national auto club expects this downward trend to continue through the fall. Further decreases are predicted despite people planning to travel more for fun this season, AAA said, because of the major decline in commuting to work and school brought on by COVID-19.

“As demand remains low,” AAA said in a statement on Friday, Oct. 29, “drivers should expect pump prices to continue to decline this fall.”

The gas price has rebounded from the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was at its most restrictive. Gas stations were selling fuel as low as $1.26 per gallon.

In Connecticut, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Monday, Nov. 2, was $2.15 - a penny more than the national average, according to GasBuddy, a fuel tracking site.

Locally, gas stations selling fuel at $2 or less are clustered in mid-sized cities and towns.

Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in Hartford and New Haven counties as of Monday, Nov. 2, according to GasBuddy:

HARTFORD COUNTY

Costco, Hartford Road, New Britain, $1.69

Sam’s Club, Rowley Street, Newington, $1.69

Gulf, New Braintree Avenue, Plainville, $1.69

Exxon, NEw Britaon Avenue, Plainville, $1.71

BJ’s, New Park Avnue, West Hartofrd, $1.73

The least expensive gas available in the city of Hartford is at Mobil on Washington Street, $2.05.

NEW HAVEN COUNTY

Citgo, Colony Road, Wallingford, $1.78

BJ’s, Colony Road, Wallingford, $1.77

Citgo, Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford, $1.78

The Pit Stop, Wood House Avenue, Wallingford, $1.79

Ghazal Mart, East Main Street, Meriden, $1.85

The least expensive gas in the city of New Haven is at Stop & Shop on Elm Street, $2.09.

