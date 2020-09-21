$2.2 Million Lotto Winner Running Out Of Time To Claim Prize; More Unclaimed Wins

Time is running out for the winner of a $2.2 million CT Lottery Lotto to claim their prize.

If the winner doesn’t step forward with the winning ticket by Oct. 21, the money will revert back to the state’s lottery.

The winning six-number ticket was sold at the Hamden Shell on Whitney Avenue in Hamden for the April 24 drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing are 2 - 7 - 8 - 12- 17 - 24.

To claim the prize, the winner has to go to any CT Lottery retailer and have the ticket validated or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment at the CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill.

Right now there are five other unclaimed state lottery prizes in Connecticut. The unclaimed winnings were either in Keno or Cash5. The other unclaimed prizes were won in:

New Haven’s New York Style Deli, Whalley Avenue

Windsor Locks’ Pride Store on the Ella Grasso Turnpike

Brookfield’s O’Connors Public House on Federal Road

Kensington’s Simeone Enterprises on Chamberlain Highway.

