New Eatery Opens In Hartford: 'Equal Parts Fancy, Edgy,' Owners Say

RAW*, located in Hartford at 280 Trumbull St., opened in early May 2023 and has already made its mark on visitors.

The seafood eatery serves a variety of shareable menu items that all include lobster, clams, crabs, mussels, and other water-borne creatures. The restaurant also features a "raw bar" serving up sushi rolls, sashimi, whole lobsters, oysters, and more.

Main entrée options include lobster mac and cheese; raw crab fried rice; lobster fra diavolo; and fish and chips served over crispy potatoes with house-made tartar sauce.

Those who still have room after all the seafood will also find themselves covered by the restaurant's dessert options such as matcha tiramisu or cheesecake rangoons.

The owners wrote on the eatery's website that they intended to reimagine the typical oyster experience into something "more daring."

"Equal parts fancy and edgy, RAW* is the next place to be for seafood. Oh, baby," the website reads.

In a five-star review on Yelp, early visitor Jenn J. of Windsor raved about the restaurant and praised the appetizers and meals that she ordered.

"The plate of calamari including tentacles and rings were FIYAH!!! There was balance between the two varieties and the sweet, heat, and smoke has us hooked," she wrote.

"The crab cake sandwich came with two thick slices of bacon that added another layer of oomph we didn't even know we needed," she continued, also complimenting her lobster mac and cheese, which was served in a lobster that was cut down the middle.

"The entire lobster is otherwise intact-you're getting claw meat, the entire tail-the tamale. Everything and then some!" she wrote.

RAW* is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

