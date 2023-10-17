Manchester Woman Helps Hide Killing Of Father Of 3, Sells His Belongings: Here's Her Sentence

Hartford County resident Shamari Smith, age 34, of Manchester, also known as "Dakota," was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 13 to 25 months in prison for helping to cover up the murder of 28-year-old Francisco Roman, Jr. in December 2020, the US Attorney's Office for District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, Roman, a Hampden County resident from Chicopee, was kidnapped from his home at gunpoint on Dec. 24, 2020, by Brandon Batiste and Calvin Roberson. The duo threatened to hurt Roman if he did not follow their orders.

Batiste and Roberson then handcuffed Roman, stole cash, marijuana, and other items from him, and forced him into the rear of his 2010 Acura ZDX before taking him and the stolen items to Connecticut. Batiste shot and killed Roman while they traveled to Hartford and the duo then left the Acura parked on Shultas Place.

Batiste and Roberson then drove another car to a Waterbury apartment that they shared with Smith and took the property stolen from Roman inside. This included a Gucci hat, earrings, a necklace with an “F” pendant, and a PlayStation 5 video game console, officials said.

Two days later, on Dec. 26, 2020, Smith recorded a video of herself wearing the hat, earrings, and necklace on Snapchat. The day after this, Smith was notified that Roman's family members had seen the video and had recognized these items as Roman's.

Instead of telling authorities about the murder, Smith then got rid of Roman's belongings by selling them.

Months later, on Feb. 11, 2021, Smith lied about what she knew about Roberson's role in the murder and how she had gotten rid of Roman's items in an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Smith later pleaded guilty to misprision of felony on Monday, June 5. She is now released on a $150,000 bond and will report to prison on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

As for Batiste and Roberson, they both pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder and are now detained while they wait to be sentenced, officials said.

