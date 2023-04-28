Manchester Man Admits Manufacturing, Selling 'Ghost Guns': Faces Years In Prison, Feds Say

Hartford County resident Andrew Francoeur, age 36, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to offenses related to the illegal possession, manufacturing, and sale of firearms on Thursday, April 27 in Hartford federal court, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

According to federal officials, Francoeur's arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into privately-made firearms, also known as "ghost guns," in the state of Connecticut.

Authorities determined that Francoeur had been buying firearm parts from a company in Missouri, having the parts shipped to him, and manufacturing the guns inside of a shipping container located on a property in Suffield.

Francoeur would then sell some of the firearms he manufactured, officials said.

In August 2022, while Francoeur was already in state custody for prior drug and firearm offenses, investigators found two storage bins he had used containing firearm parts, a .22 caliber rifle, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 25 high-capacity magazines, M-80 explosives, firearm gear, and other items.

Because of Francoeur's criminal history, which includes felony convictions for firearm, drug, burglary, and failure to appear offenses, it is a violation of federal law for him to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

On Thursday, Francoeur pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years;

One count of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

