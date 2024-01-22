Double-Fatal Hartford Crash: Man, 44, Woman, 36, ID'd As Victims

The collision occurred in Hartford around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 in the area of 1200 Park St.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Kevin McCrorey, age 44, and Emily Echevarria, age 34, both of Hartford, were found inside a red Cadillac XT5 by officers in a Park Street parking lot.

"Both suffered catastrophic injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene," Boisvert said.

The vehicle had struck a light pole, fence, transformer, concrete pole, and a wall, he added.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.

