Man Killed In Christmas Crash After Driving Into Tree In Simsbury: Police Investigating

The incident happened in Hartford County on Monday, Dec. 25 just before 11:15 a.m., when a single-car crash occurred in the area of Sand Hill Road at Red Oak Court in Simsbury, the town's police department announced.

First responders and police quickly arrived at the scene and determined that the car had been traveling east on Sand Hill Road before leaving the roadway and hitting the tree at the intersection. The driver was soon taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead, police said.

The department is now investigating the circumstances of the crash and has not yet released the driver's name.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

