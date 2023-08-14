Man Dies After Shooting On I-84 In Hartford: Suspects At Large

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 11 around 2 p.m., when State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash on I-84 East in the area of Exit 48 in Hartford.

According to State Police, arriving troopers determined that two vehicles traveling in the city had entered the highway and that shots had been fired.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, police said.

Troopers soon found the two occupants of a vehicle that had been hit by gunshots and identified them as:

West Haven resident Omar Cruz-Torres, age 36, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died;

East Hartford resident Nelson Alejandro-Capo, age 35, who was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The other vehicle involved in the shooting drove away from the scene.

State Police are now investigating the incident with Hartford Police, as it is believed the incident is related to a shooting reported in Hartford.

Anyone traveling in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or captured footage is asked to call the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad at (860)534-1000 or email Detective Michael Piscitelli at Michael.Piscitelli@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

