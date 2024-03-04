Man Charged With DUI, Driving Wrong Direction On CT Highway In Windsor

The incident occurred in Hartford County on I-91 northbound around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2, in Windsor near the exit 35 off-ramp.

On scene, Connecticut State Troopers reported they found Hampden County, Massachusetts resident Ian Daniel Britt, age 24, of Springfield, stuck in the muddy right shoulder of the highway.

An investigation revealed that Britt had driven the wrong way and attempted to enter I-91 using the the I-91 northbound exit 38 ramp.

Britt told police the wrong-way detection system alerted him that he was traveling the wrong way, and he attempted to self-correct which caused his vehicle to become stuck in the process.

Britt was given a field sobriety test which he did not perform to standard, troopers said.

He was charged with DUI and wrong-way driving on a divided highway.

Britt was released on a $5,000 surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 15 in Hartford.

