Local Woman Nabbed In Windsor After Going Wrong Way On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say

After multiple reports of a driver going in the wrong direction, Hartford County resident Amber Lauren Torruella, age 23, of East Windsor was observed traveling east on the westbound side near Exit 49 in Hartford around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.

She then proceeded onto westbound I-291 where troopers found her asleep in her vehicle on the Exit 3 off-ramp in Windsor.

Torruella has been charged with:

Operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs,

Reckless driving,

Disorderly conduct,

Reckless endangerment,

Driving the wrong way on divided highway,

Illegal entry onto a limited access highway,

Disobeying the signal of an officer.

She was released on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and is due in court on Friday, Dec. 22.

