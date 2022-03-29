Winning $500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Avon Supermarket

One CT Lottery player is feeling extra lucky after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket worth a half-million dollars.

In Hartford County, a resident of Avon who chose not to disclose a name won $500,000 playing "$500,000 Extravaganza!" on Monday, March 28 after cashing in a ticket sold at the Big Y Class Market on West Main Street in Avon.

"$500,000 Extravaganza!" players have a 1 in 3.09 chance of winning, lottery officials said.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

That wasn't the only big prize won by CT Lottery players. Other winners of prizes of $10,000 or more include:

On Tuesday, March 22, Seymour resident Timothy Wandel won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Munim Enterprises in Orange;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Munim Enterprises in Orange; On March 22, West Hartford resident Elena Panova won $50,000 playing "Super Bonus Bucks" on a ticket sold at the Tara Market in West Hartford;

won $50,000 playing "Super Bonus Bucks" on a ticket sold at the Tara Market in West Hartford; A winning $20,000 "20X Cash 7th Edition" ticket purchased at Pride in Simsbury was cashed in by a Simsbury resident on March 22;

was cashed in by a Simsbury resident on March 22; On March 22, North Haven resident Patricia Wojciechowski won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month for Life" on a ticket sold at First Fuel of North Haven;

won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month for Life" on a ticket sold at First Fuel of North Haven; On March 22, Stamford resident Daniel Zyskowski won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Stamford; On March 22, Virginia, Beach, Virginia resident Ly Adams won $20,000 playing "Dingo Doubler" on a ticket sold at the Buckland Street Xtra Mart in Manchester;

won $20,000 playing "Dingo Doubler" on a ticket sold at the Buckland Street Xtra Mart in Manchester; A winning $100,000 "$500,000 Extravaganza!" ticket purchased at Luckey Star LLC in Torrington was cashed in by a Torrington resident on March 24;

was cashed in by a Torrington resident on March 24; On March 28, Vernon resident Colin McFarlane won $20,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Sams Food Store in Hartford;

won $20,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Sams Food Store in Hartford; On March 28, New Britain resident Regina Cochran won $25,000 playing "Super 10s" on a ticket sold at Brothers Discount Liquors in New Britain;

won $25,000 playing "Super 10s" on a ticket sold at Brothers Discount Liquors in New Britain; A winning $10,000 "PLAY4 NIGHT" ticket purchased at BJs Wholesale Club in Derby was cashed in by an Ansonia resident on March 28.

