Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT

Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket.

The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.

The location where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been revealed.

As for the $754.6 million jackpot, the enormous prize was won by a lucky person in Washington state after Monday's drawing. The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and red Powerball 7.

The drawing is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot ever won in the nation, Powerball officials said.

The jackpot winner in Washington will now have the choice of a lump sum payment of $407.2 million, or an annuitized prize of $754.6 million, in which they would receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5 percent each year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.