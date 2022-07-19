Contact Us
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At West Hartford Stop & Shop

Nicole Valinote
Stop & Shop, located at 1235 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford
Stop & Shop, located at 1235 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning lottery ticket valued at $100,000 was sold at a Stop & Shop in Connecticut.

An unnamed West Hartford resident purchased the CASH5 Connecticut Lottery ticket at the grocery store, located at 1235 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford, CT Lottery reported on Monday, July 18.

CT Lottery also announced a number of other big winners, including:

  • New Britain resident Dereck Nunes Neto, who claimed a $77,143 prize from a Powerball ticket purchased at Casa Brasil in Hartford
  • Stratford resident Louis Pulitano, who claimed a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Stores in West Haven
  • Milford resident Paula Ridgway, who claimed a $50,000 prize from a 5X The Money 15th Edition ticket purchased at Milford Smoke Junction LLC in Milford

