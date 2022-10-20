Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize.

Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Other noteworthy winners CT Lottery announced in the past week include:

Kevin Landry, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, who won a $100,000 "CASH5" prize from a ticket purchased at Geissler's Supermarket Inc. in Windsor

Santos Goico, of Hartford, who claimed an $86,188 "CASH5" prize from a ticket purchased at Hartford Xpressmart LLC in Hartford

An unnamed Cheshire resident who claimed a $50,000 "Super Cashword 23" prize from a ticket purchased at First Fuel LLC in West Haven

