New Ranking Reveals Top 50 Restaurants Nationwide

Fifty restaurants nationwide have been selected by The New York Times as "restaurants we love most in 2022."

The selections include eateries from Portland, Maine to Eastsound in Washington State, and include restaurants in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, among other states, including two in Nashville, Tennessee, and two in Coral Gables, Florida.

The list was published on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Connecticut didn't make the cut, but neighboring New York State had six restaurants selected, with five of them in New York City:

Bonnies: Cited for making Cantonese cuisine "seem new again, no easy trick." The restaurant is located in Brooklyn, on Manhattan Avenue.

Little Mad: Located in Manhattan, on Madison Avenue, the Korean American eatery's prime galbi "may be one of New York City’s best new steak offerings," says The Times.

The Musket Room: The restaurant, which opened in 2013 in lower Manhattan, "takes a globalist approach to flavor, borrowing ideas from Spain, Lebanon, Japan," says The Times.

Semma: The Times says Chef Vijay Kumar makes the most of South India's "deep, lavish flavors" at this year-old eatery in Greenwich Village.

Zaab Zaab: The restaurant, which opened in April in Elmhurst, Queens, features Thai cuisine from the Region of Isaan.

Cafe Muffon: Located in the Capital Region, in the City of Hudson in Columbia County, The Times notes the restaurant's knack for turning "otherwise pedestrian items like fried bologna sandwiches, crepes, and rice porridge into the very best versions of themselves."

Two eateries in Massachusetts were cited:

Neptune: The restaurant, which launched in 2004 in Boston's North End, "is among the highest versions of the oyster bar form," says The Times.

Dear Annie: The Cambridge eatery launched this past March and its "dippable seafood fumet may be the best thing to happen to the bread course since butter," according to The Times.

