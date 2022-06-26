Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice
New Britain Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In Connecticut, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet, located at 61 Glen St. in New Britain
Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet, located at 61 Glen St. in New Britain Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular Connecticut eatery was named the restaurant that serves the best burgers in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website reported that the "House Burger" served at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet in the Hartford County city of New Britain is Connecticut's best burger in its list of the best burgers in every state published on Monday, April 25. 

The restaurant, located at 61 Glen St., reported that the House Burger is made with Riley's Burger Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

