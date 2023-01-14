Marlborough Filmmaker Will Fly To Space As Crew Member Of First Civilian Mission To Moon

A filmmaker from Marlborough will be part of the first-ever civilian mission to orbit the moon.

Brendan Hall, a documentary filmmaker, was selected out of over one million artists and creatives to be a crew member of the "dearMoon" mission, which will make a month-long journey to the moon and back using a SpaceX rocket later in 2023.

The idea for the project came from Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who purchased the seats aboard the rocket for eight other crew members.

Hall's films have focused on telling stories in remote parts of the world such as Siberia and the Amazon rainforest, making a trip to the moon a natural next step for him.

A graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts who started making films when he was 12 years old, Hall has directed projects for National Geographic, Google, Adobe, and The Nature Conservancy. He has also worked on shows such as PBS’s Bill Nye: Science Guy and Apple TV’s Red Heaven.

Hall said that he is excited to be selected as a crew member for the out-of-this-world trip.

"It’s an incredible honor to be a part of this team and help share an inside perspective of our mission," he said in an interview produced by the project.

He added, "I didn't think in a million years, that I'd actually be selected for this."

Other notable crew members joining the trip include music producer Steve Aoki and K-pop artist TOP.

Watch an interview with Hall and the other crew members here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.