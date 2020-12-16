Authentic Mexican/Spanish Restaurant Seeks To Add Alcohol, DJs In West Hartford

A liquor license is being sought for a nearly two-month-old restaurant that has been offering to-go and delivery/pick up meals while the dining room was being built out.

On Monday, Dec. 14, Aaron “Stretch” Altenhein filed an application for a restaurant liquor permit at 14-16 Oakwood Ave. in West Hartford, the site of Loco Urban Street Food, according to a public notice. Once the dining room is ready, the establishment plans to feature acoustic music and DJs, the notice said.

The restaurant will be owned by Toro Taberna, a limited liability corporation registered to Altenhein as well as James LaFond, all of Farmington. Chef Anthony Camilleri had been attached to the project as well but stepped down in October.

Altenhein, LaFond, and Camilleri are the chef and owners of Toro Loco, an authentic Mexican and Spanish restaurant in Farmington featuring tapas. Toro Loco opened in January.

In addition to the permit being sought on Oakwood Avenue, the owners of Toro Loco filed for permits in November to open Toro Loco Casita next to the Whole Foods on Raymond Road at the site of the former Petals and Paw. The Casita focuses more on Mexican than Spanish food.

Any objections to the Oakwood liquor permit application must be filed with West Hartford by Jan. 25, 2021.

