Latest Update: Thousands Still In Dark In CT; Here's When To Expect Restoration

As of Tuesday, Dec. 19 around 6 p.m. almost 12,500 customers in the state were still left without electricity following a storm that brought gusty winds and several inches of rain on Monday, Dec. 18.

In an announcement on Tuesday around 4 p.m., Eversource officials said its crews are "working nonstop" to restore power to all affected customers. The utility company now estimates that most customers will get their electricity back by Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 11 p.m.

"We’re at the stage of the restoration process where repairs being made will only bring back a handful of customers, so the numbers on the outage map won’t be dropping as quickly as they did earlier in the restoration when we were able to restore large groups of outages with repairs at one location," said Steve Sullivan, president of Eversource in Connecticut.

Sullivan added, "We’re proud that since yesterday, we were able to restore all schools that lost power in time to open this morning. Our enormous team – in the field and behind the scenes – is fully committed to getting power back for every single customer affected by this storm as quickly and safely as possible.”

As the restoration effort continues, Eversource officials are reminding residents to stay away from downed wires and to report them to authorities. Additionally, anyone using a generator should make sure it is located well away from their homes and that their transfer switch is working properly.

As of Tuesday evening, the communities with the most remaining power outages include:

Brooklyn, with 731;

Canterbury, with 556;

Hampton, with 493;

Killingly, with 1,418;

Plainfield, with 601;

Sterling, with 1,105;

Woodstock, with 1,155.

