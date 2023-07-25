A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Know Him? Police Searching For Man Who Stole Pickup Truck In Hartford

Police in Connecticut are searching for a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck from a parking lot.

Connecticut State Police is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck.
Connecticut State Police is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Hartford around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Hartford Armory located on Broad Street.

Connecticut State Police investigators said security camera footage in the area showed a man entering a blue, 2012 four-door Ford F-150, displaying the registration plate “DOGTAG," and driving it out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue. 

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, with short dark hair and a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a yellow plaid shirt, and blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bond at Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000. Please reference Case #2300299599.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE