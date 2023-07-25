Know Him? Police Searching For Man Who Stole Pickup Truck In Hartford

The incident took place in Hartford around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Hartford Armory located on Broad Street.

Connecticut State Police investigators said security camera footage in the area showed a man entering a blue, 2012 four-door Ford F-150, displaying the registration plate “DOGTAG," and driving it out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, with short dark hair and a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a yellow plaid shirt, and blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bond at Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000. Please reference Case #2300299599.

