The incident took place in Hartford County on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Target in Southington.

According to the Southington Police Department, the man stole four sets of LEGOs valued at more than $800 and walked out of the store.

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Officer S. Schlitten at 860-621-0101, or email at sschlitten@southingtonpolice.org.

All tips can remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.