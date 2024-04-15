I-84 Crash: Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Southington

The Hartford County crash happened on Saturday, April 13 in the town of Southington, according to Connecticut State Police.

Just before 7:30 p.m. that day, 36-year-old Elizabeth Silva was reportedly driving drunk, heading west on I-84 near exit 28 when police said she rear-ended another vehicle, which then spun and crashed into a third car.

The three people in the first car Silva hit — a 20-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman — were said to have minor injuries from the crash.

Silva, who is from the Middlesex County town of Weston, Massachusetts, had not been injured in the crash; however, her 1-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat, was taken to a local children’s hospital for treatment of her minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Silva was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Operating under the influence with a child;

Reckless endangerment; and

Risk of injury to a child.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is slated to appear at GA 15 New Britain Superior Court on Friday, May 3.

