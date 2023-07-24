Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Boy Falls From Third-Floor Window In Hartford

The incident took place in Hartford County around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22 at 1091 Capitol Ave., in Hartford.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, responding officers found the boy unresponsive on the pavement. The child was transported to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation revealed that five juveniles were left unattended in the apartment, which was in "deplorable and uninhabitable condition," Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Special Investigations Division, Crime Scene Division, and the State Department of Children and Families responded and assumed the investigation.

The mother of the children, identified as Tabitha Frank, age 34, was charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a child.

The remaining children were left in the custody of DCF, Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.