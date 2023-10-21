Light Rain 60°

Hartford Man Shot, Killed In Vermont: Suspect At Large, Police Say

A 27-year-old Connecticut man was shot dead in an incident that happened in Northern Vermont, police said.

<p>The incident happened in Newport Town, Vermont on Farrar Road, police said.</p>

The incident happened in Newport Town, Vermont on Farrar Road, police said.

The victim, 27-year-old Wilmer Rodriguez of Hartford, was killed in an incident that happened on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Newport Town, Vermont, according to Vermont State Police.

On the day of the incident, around 6:45 p.m., police were told that a man had been shot inside a home on Farrar Road. Troopers then discovered Rodriguez's body at the scene, which was later brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy. 

The autopsy confirmed that Rodriguez died from multiple gunshot wounds and that his manner of death was a homicide, police announced.

According to authorities, the shooting was a " targeted, isolated event," and no suspects have yet been arrested. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 



