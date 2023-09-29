Hartford Man Exposes Genitals To Child Riding Bike, Police Say

Luis Segura-Montero, age 59, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 28, for the incident that took place in Hartford on Wednesday, July 5 in the area of Mapleton Street.

When officers arrived, Segura-Montero had left the area. With the assistance of the Major Crimes Division detectives were able to identify the location of the incident and positively identify the suspect, said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

An arrest warrant was drafted and approved by a judge of the Superior Court, charging Segura-Montero, a resident of Hartford, with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace.

Segura-Montero was taken into custody without incident, Boisvert said.

He was transported to the Hartford Police Detention Facility, where he was held on a $75,000 bond.

