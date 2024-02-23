Woman, Dog Killed In Bristol House Fire

The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22 in a single-family home on Pequabuck Street in Bristol.

Bristol firefighters responding to the two-alarm fire made an aggressive attack, suppressing a large body of fire in the kitchen and main living area, the Bristol Fire Department said.

During a search following the fire, a woman and a dog were found inside the home, the department said. Both were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The woman has not been identified by officials.

Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart said on Facebook: "May the family and friends of the woman and canine who perished find comfort at a time in the not-too-far distance."

