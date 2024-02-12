Fatal Fire: Body Found In Burned-Out Bloomfield Home During Welfare Check

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11 on Alexander Road in Bloomfield.

According to Capt. Stephen Hajdasz of the Bloomfield Police, police responded to the home for a welfare check of a 21-year-old man.

Officers arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames. The officers attempted to gain entry to the residence but were unsuccessful.

Blue Hills Fire Department and Bloomfield Center Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, Hajdasz said.

A search of the home revealed human remains in a downstairs bedroom, he added.

The Bloomfield Detective Unit, Blue Hills Fire Marshal, and the State Police Fire Marshal responded to the scene and continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

