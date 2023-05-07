Fatal Crash: 22-Year-Old Slams Into Concrete Barrier On I-84 In West Hartford, Police Say

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7 on I-84 in West Hartford.

A 2010 Toyota minivan was traveling on the westbound side near Exit 40 on the left shoulder, when, for an unknown reason, the operator lost control and traveled across all three lanes of travel, and across the right shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.

The vehicle then entered the theoretical gore, crossed the Exit 41 entrance ramp, and collided with the concrete sound barrier located off the right side of the roadway, according to police.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as 22-year-old Luis Daniel Colon of New Britain.

Any witness to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

