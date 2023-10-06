Farmington Man Who Flashed His Genitals At Two Women Caught, Police Say

Hartford County resident Alexander Smith, age 18, of Farmington, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5 for the incidents that took place in August.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Farmington Police Department received a complaint that a male riding on a moped exposed himself to a woman who was walking in the Devonwood area of Farmington, said Lt. Maett Corcoran of the Farmington Police.

Approximately two weeks later, a similar incident with the same suspect description was reported by a female jogger near Judson Lane, Corcoran said.

Thanks to information received from a citizen and a thorough investigation by the Detective Division, Smith was identified and an arrest warrant was issued.

He was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of breach of peace and two counts of public indecency.

Smith is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

If there are any similar incidents that have not been reported, please contact the Farmington Police Department Detective Division at 860-675-2460. Reference Case Numbers: 23-13546 and 23-14488

