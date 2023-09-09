Family-Owned East Hartford Eatery Shuts Doors For Good: 'We Are Passing Torch'

Rosa's Cafe and Bakery, located in Hartford County at 649 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford, closed its doors for the last time on Friday, Sept. 1, the owners announced on social media.

Although they did not give a reason for the closure, the owners said the decision was "not easy" and came with "great sadness."

However, the owners also offered some consolation, saying that the location would soon be taken over by new owners who will be "continuing to offer products that are similar to what you have enjoyed from us."

"We are passing the torch," the owners wrote, continuing, "While the name will change, the new owners are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and maintaining the relationships we have built over the years."

The cafe and bakery had been known for serving sandwiches, donuts, cakes, home fries, and other baked goods and delicious meals.

In their closing announcement, the owners thanked all who had visited over the years.

"It has been an honor to serve you and we are grateful for the memories we have created together," they said.

Several former customers reacted to the news in the comment section of the closing announcement.

"So sad to hear this," wrote Dawn G., who continued, "My family loves your donuts, cakes, home fries, and breakfast sandwiches."

"I hope you'll be moving on to a new chapter and wish you nothing but happiness. Just as you have brought to us with your amazing food," commented Tina G.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.