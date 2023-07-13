Drunk Man Drives Over Top Of Motorcycle, Gets New Charges In Hartford Fatal Crash: Police

Dashon Ellison-Moss, age 25, of Sarasota, Florida, turned himself in to state police on Wednesday, July 12 on an active arrest warrant charging him in a fatal crash in Hartford County that happened on June 11, 2022.

According to state police, on the day of the crash, around 3 a.m., a three-wheeled motorcycle driven by New Britain resident Luis Gonzalez, age 34, had been driving on the Route 15 Southbound Exit 86 off-ramp directly in front of Ellison-Moss's Chevy Malibu.

At this point, Ellison-Moss's Malibu then struck Gonzalez's motorcycle in the rear before driving over the top of it. The motorcycle then came to an uncontrolled stop directly behind Ellison-Moss's vehicle on the off-ramp.

Gonzalez suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

When police responded to the crash, they noticed that Ellison-Moss was displaying signs of impairment and had him take sobriety tests, which he failed. He was then arrested on drunk driving charges before eventually being released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond, according to police.

After further investigation was conducted into the crash, an active arrest warrant was issued charging Ellison-Moss with:

Second-degree manslaughter;

Reckless driving;

Following too closely;

Misconduct with a motor vehicle;

First-degree reckless endangerment.

After turning himself in on Wednesday, Ellison-Moss was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond. He appeared in court in Hartford on Tuesday following his arrest.

