Drunk Man Drives Over Top Of Motorcycle, Gets New Charges In Hartford Fatal Crash: Police

A man has been slapped with a manslaughter charge for his involvement in a Connecticut crash that left a 34-year-old victim dead, police said. 

Dashon Ellison-Moss of Sarasota, Florida, age 25, has been charged with manslaughter for his role in a fatal crash that happened on the Route 15 Southbound Exit 86 off-ramp, police said.
Ben Crnic
Dashon Ellison-Moss, age 25, of Sarasota, Florida, turned himself in to state police on Wednesday, July 12 on an active arrest warrant charging him in a fatal crash in Hartford County that happened on June 11, 2022. 

According to state police, on the day of the crash, around 3 a.m., a three-wheeled motorcycle driven by New Britain resident Luis Gonzalez, age 34, had been driving on the Route 15 Southbound Exit 86 off-ramp directly in front of Ellison-Moss's Chevy Malibu. 

At this point, Ellison-Moss's Malibu then struck Gonzalez's motorcycle in the rear before driving over the top of it. The motorcycle then came to an uncontrolled stop directly behind Ellison-Moss's vehicle on the off-ramp. 

Gonzalez suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. 

When police responded to the crash, they noticed that Ellison-Moss was displaying signs of impairment and had him take sobriety tests, which he failed. He was then arrested on drunk driving charges before eventually being released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond, according to police.

After further investigation was conducted into the crash, an active arrest warrant was issued charging Ellison-Moss with:

  • Second-degree manslaughter;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Following too closely;
  • Misconduct with a motor vehicle;
  • First-degree reckless endangerment.

After turning himself in on Wednesday, Ellison-Moss was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond. He appeared in court in Hartford on Tuesday following his arrest. 

