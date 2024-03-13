CT Trooper Injured In Hartford Crash With Wrong Way Driver

The collision occurred in Hartford on I-91 westbound near Exit 33 around 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 12.

According to Connecticut State Police, the trooper, Charles Luby, was driving a police cruiser West on Jennings Road in Hartford approaching the intersection with the I-91 South Exit 33 on-ramp when he spotted a Honda Pilot driving the wrong way on the I-91 South Exit 33 on-ramp.

The Pilot entered the intersection and turned East on Jennings Road traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes, police said.

Luby positioned his cruiser in a manner to attempt to stop the wrong-way vehicle to prevent a head-on collision with motorists behind Luby's cruiser.

The Pilot hit the cruiser and then continued on I-91 southbound before it became disabled, police said.

The driver of the Pilot, Christopher Valazquez, age 43, of Middletown, fled the scene.

Luby was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation and multiple arrests are forthcoming, police said.

