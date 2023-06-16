Child Sexual Abuse: East Windsor Man Sentenced For Recordings Of Girls As Young As 2

Hartford County resident Mark Roman, of East Windsor, was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release after pleading guilty to charges relating to child pornography, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said.

Roman was arrested in November 2021 after a search of his home found devices containing over 1,000 images and videos of the 54-year-old sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 6 and 8, voyeuristic videos of another girl between the ages of 2 and 4, as well as content with adult victims.

Law enforcement began investigating Roman after the National Center for Missing and Exploited received a report that images of child sexual abuse were being distributed through his email account.

Investigators found homemade voyeuristic images and videos of naked children on his email account.

Roman pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on January 11.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Connecticut State Police, with assistance from the East Windsor Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford prosecuted the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.