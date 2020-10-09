Want To Buy A Hotel? Hilton In Hartford Headed For Auction

The Hilton in downtown Hartford is going up on the auction block.

Owners of the Hilton Hartford, the Waterford Hotel Group, announced plans to auction the 388-room hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

The decision to sell the building comes on the heels of the company’s plans to layoff 124 employees due to economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Waterford Hotel Group also laid off 126 Hartford Marriott Downtown employees, too, according to state records.

The hotel’s worth or the starting price at auction has not bee released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.