Toy Chest In West Hartford Permanently Closing After 66 Years In Business

A store in Connecticut is set to close after decades in business.

The Toy Chest, located in West Hartford, will permanently close after 66 years so the owner and managers can retire, according to a report from We-Ha.com.

The store, located at 973 Farmington Ave., is set to close at the end of January, the news outlet reported.

WFSB reported the store's closing sale began on Saturday, Jan. 7, with all merchandise being priced at 50 percent off.

"After being part of The Center for more than 66 years, Toy Chest is saying farewell, and we are so sad to see this toy destination close," the West Hartford Center said in a Facebook post. "We wish the owner & two longtime managers good luck as they all retire!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.