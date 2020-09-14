Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Third Downtown Hartford Restaurant Closing For Good Due To COVID-19

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Ted's is closing the Hartford location.
Ted's is closing the Hartford location. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ted’s Montana Grill has permanently closed its Hartford location.

The steakhouse chain, named for Ted Turner who founded CNN and Turner Classic Movies, has 35 locations across the U.S.

The Front Street location in Hartford is closed, now, after six years in business.

"We made the difficult decision to close our downtown Hartford location,"cCo-founder and CEO George McKerrow told the Hartford Business Journal. “As we look to grow our company, this is the best decision for the future of Ted’s.”

The Ted’s in South Windsor, Connecticut, and Westborough, Massachusetts will remain open.

The Hartford location closed in March, as did many restaurants in the face of COVID-19 restrictions.

Other Hartford restaurants that didn’t survive COVID include Dish and Firebox. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.