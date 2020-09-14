Third Downtown Hartford Restaurant Closing For Good Due To COVID-19

Ted’s Montana Grill has permanently closed its Hartford location.

The steakhouse chain, named for Ted Turner who founded CNN and Turner Classic Movies, has 35 locations across the U.S.

The Front Street location in Hartford is closed, now, after six years in business.

"We made the difficult decision to close our downtown Hartford location,"cCo-founder and CEO George McKerrow told the Hartford Business Journal. “As we look to grow our company, this is the best decision for the future of Ted’s.”

The Ted’s in South Windsor, Connecticut, and Westborough, Massachusetts will remain open.

The Hartford location closed in March, as did many restaurants in the face of COVID-19 restrictions.

Other Hartford restaurants that didn’t survive COVID include Dish and Firebox.

