Several Grocers, Shoe Shop, Metal Coating Co. Are Among New Businesses Registered In Enfield

Three new food markets, a shoe store, a commercial horse property, and a metal coating company are among the more than 20 new businesses that registered in Enfield in June.

Connecticut releases new business registrations each month. Here are the registrations for Enfield in June, the most recent information available:

- Prime Property Connection, activities related to real estate, 302 Enfield St.;

- Too Lavish Essentials, shoe store, 5 Montano Rd.;

- Sheehan Carpentry Services, residential remodeling, 6 Wheeler Dr.;

- Touch of Class Auto Detailing, automotive body, painting, and interior repair, 51 Enfield St.;

- Our Town Property Management, residential property management, 15 South Rd.;

- LC Equine Services, horses and other equine production, 9 Gem Grove;

- The Dream Clean, 15 White St.;

- Locke Farm, fruit and vegetable market, 184 North Maple St.;

- Xiddig Halal Market, 80 Pearl St.;

- Investify Holdings, 27 Norfield Rd.;

- Illuminated Auto Detail, 32 Windham Rd.;

- Awakening Traditions, 32 Windham Rd.;

- K&H. Salas, 17 Elm St.;

- Nellie Way Haircare, 119 Spring St.;

- Russo Commercial Properties, lessors of nonresidential buildings, 148 Enfield St.;

- Lightning Cleaners, janitorial services, 46 Fox Hill Ln.;

- T&D Food Store, general merchandise store, 169 Elm St.;

- Kinetx Precision, metal coating, 9 Peggy Ln.;

- JMCT 13, residential property managers, 492 Enfield St.;

- 2 Daisies, clothing accessories store, 492 Enfield St.;

- Ambrotos, 63 Foxcroft Rd.

