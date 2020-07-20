ROLL UP: Hartford Area Chef's New Taco Truck Promises 'Straight Deliciousness'

An award-winning chef with restaurants across Connecticut has rolled out his latest creation: A taco truck.

Tyler Anderson launched Ta-Que last week alongside business partner AJ Auricchio.

The "mobile party unit" -- complete with a self-contained kitchen -- made its debut last Friday outside of the Wise Old Dog. The truck will be used to cater parties through Anderson's catering business "wherever, whenever and however," he said.

Ta-Que will be catering a series of nine farm dinners over the summer, with six at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington and three at Sub Edge Farm in Avon. Dates were expected to be released this week.

Anderson promises street tacos, smoked meats on tortillas and "straight deliciousness."

Friday's menu boasted five different types of tacos ranging from $3 to $5, and sides of rice, beans and slaw for an extra $4 or so.

Stop by the truck in the parking lot of Millwright's next Sunday and Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. for a social distancing party. The menu is expected to change slightly.

Anderson was nominated for the James Beard Best Chef Northeast award six years in a row. He was also named CT Chef of the Year and featured on Season 15 of "Top Chef."

The dad of three has also been featured on "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay."

The owner of Tanda Hospitality, Anderson operates Millwright's in Simsbury, Hamilton Park located in the Blake Hotel in New Haven, High George also at the Blake Hotel, Terrano Restaurant in Hartford (temporarily closed) and Bar Pina in The Goodwin Hotel in Hartford.

